T.J.’s Forecast: Warmth holds to end the weekend, cold front on the approach

It’s been another mild day throughout the region as southerly breezes have prevailed.

The winds have ushered in temps that are 10° above average for this time of the year if not a bit higher. The warmth will stick around into tonight as a cold front inches closer.

Lows will only be in the 30s throughout the state which is unseasonably warm for this time of the year. Clouds will also aid in keeping us warmer as they’ll continue to thicken up through the overnight and into Monday.

Temperatures tomorrow in Central Kansas will spike ahead of this boundary with the Wichita Metro expected to crack 60°.

It will be much cooler in our western communities as the winds will turn around to the north sooner. A spotty sprinkle will be a possibility through the daytime hours Monday but the moisture will be lacking as the front swings through.

Clouds hang tough right into the day on Tuesday as well with temperatures falling back into the 30s and 40s. The chilly air will set the stage for a few rain/snow showers as a trailing disturbance moves in behind the main cold front.

This disturbance will be rather weak but another to bring widely scattered snow showers, especially to Western Kansas. Wednesday, Central Kansas will have a bit better of a chance to see a few rain or snow showers as the moisture sinks southward.

A lingering sprinkle or flurry could linger into the day on Thursday before that wave moves out. A lot nicer of a Friday is in store with lots more sun and warmer temps. High pressure briefly builds in and will keep us quiet into the start of the weekend. Another storm system looks to develop across the Plains to end next weekend. This area of low pressure could bring more rain, and possibly snow which is something we’ll watch closely.

Have a great night!

-T.J.