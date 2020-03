We've got another mild, sunny day ahead thanks to an area of high pressure to the west working in our favor.

Temperatures will be seasonably chilly and mainly in the 30s this morning. There's a lot of moisture to our south that could push a few more clouds into the area by midday and during the afternoon but skies will stay dry. Winds will be out of the north to start the day but then switch back out of the south. Highs warm nicely into the 60s.