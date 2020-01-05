T.J.’s Forecast: Weak cold front on the move, sunshine hold for Sunday

Temperatures have been quite nice for the first half of the weekend thanks to the southwesterly wind that’s been a little a breezy as times.

It’s been pumping in well-above-average temps for this time of the year with highs climbing into the 50s throughout much of the region. Some isolated spots in Southwestern Kansas even climbed into the 60s.

This boundary will erase some of that warmth as we head toward Sunday as winds turn back around to the northwest.

That cold air will be lagging a little bit behind that wind switch so, in Central and Eastern Kansas, we’ll enjoy another mild day.

Overnight and into Sunday morning, conditions will remain on the quiet side with lows dipping only in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow, winds will be on the breezier side under an abundance of sunshine. Highs will surge into the 40s out west with 50s expected in the Wichita Metro.

A few lingering clouds will be around on Monday with our western communities clearing out a little soon and seeing more sunshine.

Temps will remain near 10° above average for this time of year with highs for many near 50°. Winds will quickly turn back around to the south on Tuesday which will allow for a good deal of warming into mid-week. A return to the mid-upper 50s is in store with some of us cracking into the 60s in SW neighborhoods.

The cold front is slated to arrive on Thursday and ahead of that, we could crack 60° in Wichita before it moves through. Some spotty showers are possible in Central Kansas but the better rains look to remain east of the Sunflower State. Much colder air then filters in by Friday into next weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s. Another disturbance may bring some rain/snow back to the area Friday into the start of the weekend but chances are slim.

-T.J.