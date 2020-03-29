T.J.’s Forecast: Widespread showers and thunderstorms expected by Monday

1  of  84
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Atwood United Methodist Church Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

T.J.’s Forecast: Widespread showers and thunderstorms expected by Monday

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High pressure has briefly taken over the Central High Plains bringing quieter conditions and warmer temps.

A pleasant rest of the evening is on tap with partially clear skies. As this area of high pressure moves eastward, winds will switch to the southeast which will keep us milder overnight.

Lows will fall back into the 30s and 40s.

Our next system moves in tomorrow and this will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms.

An area of upper-level spin in the atmosphere will move in, bringing moisture to Western Kansas first, with rain tracking into the Wichita Metro past the lunch hour.

There could be a few stronger storms in Kansas with the best bet for a severe storm or two in Southwest Kansas where a Marginal Risk is in place.

Highs will be cooler out west compared to Central and Eastern neighborhoods with the rain helping to hold readings down in 50s.

In Wichita, temperatures will top out near 67. A wet evening commute is on the docket Monday so be prepared for slowdowns. Some lingering showers are possible into Tuesday as this area of low pressure pulls away. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s and 70s by mid-week ahead of another disturbance. A sprinkle or two is possible Wednesday and Thursday but the front associated with this system doesn’t move through until late Thursday into Friday.

This brings a better chance of moisture Thursday night into Friday as well as a big cooldown. Highs will go from the 70s on Thursday to the 40s and 50s Friday. Some snow may mix in with the rain in Northern Kansas. Some wraparound moisture is possible into the start of next weekend but most of should stay dry. Temperatures will rebound nicely by next Sunday with highs surging back up into the 70s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories