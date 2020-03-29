T.J.’s Forecast: Widespread showers and thunderstorms expected by Monday

High pressure has briefly taken over the Central High Plains bringing quieter conditions and warmer temps.

A pleasant rest of the evening is on tap with partially clear skies. As this area of high pressure moves eastward, winds will switch to the southeast which will keep us milder overnight.

Lows will fall back into the 30s and 40s.

Our next system moves in tomorrow and this will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms.

An area of upper-level spin in the atmosphere will move in, bringing moisture to Western Kansas first, with rain tracking into the Wichita Metro past the lunch hour.

There could be a few stronger storms in Kansas with the best bet for a severe storm or two in Southwest Kansas where a Marginal Risk is in place.

Highs will be cooler out west compared to Central and Eastern neighborhoods with the rain helping to hold readings down in 50s.

In Wichita, temperatures will top out near 67. A wet evening commute is on the docket Monday so be prepared for slowdowns. Some lingering showers are possible into Tuesday as this area of low pressure pulls away. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s and 70s by mid-week ahead of another disturbance. A sprinkle or two is possible Wednesday and Thursday but the front associated with this system doesn’t move through until late Thursday into Friday.

This brings a better chance of moisture Thursday night into Friday as well as a big cooldown. Highs will go from the 70s on Thursday to the 40s and 50s Friday. Some snow may mix in with the rain in Northern Kansas. Some wraparound moisture is possible into the start of next weekend but most of should stay dry. Temperatures will rebound nicely by next Sunday with highs surging back up into the 70s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.