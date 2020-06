Low pressure associated with a cold front will press to the east, taking rain, winds, and the clouds with it but it'll be a process. A Wind Advisory in Central Kansas will be in effect through noon.

Isolated gusts up to 40 to 50+ mph remain possible through this morning. Winds have switched out of the northwest, bringing cooler air into the area. Everyone will feel the change as we start the day in the 40s and 50s.