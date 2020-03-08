T.J.’s Forecast: Windy conditions hold as an area of low pressure gets closer

Winds from the south have contributed to more warmth across the Sunflower State but boy have they been strong.

Some of us have felt gusts near 50 mph and that is why the Wind Advisory remains in effect through early this evening.

Windy conditions are expected through the overnight as a disturbance moves in.

This will help keep lows mild for this time of the year, only dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible as this storm system works across the state. We will have a little bit of energy to work with which will contribute to those embedded storms.

Moisture will linger right through the AM commute tomorrow and possibly into the early afternoon before tapering off.

As the associated cold front moves in, temps will begin to take the tumble. Highs will still top out in the 50s and 60s throughout the viewing area, with the warmest readings of the day likely in the midday to early afternoon.

A trailing disturbance could possibly bring a few showers Tuesday but chances are slim. Another weak wave could spark up a couple of sprinkles by mid-week but many of us will stay dry. Above-average conditions will hold throughout much of the workweek but a more potent system by the end of the week will bring some changes. Not only could it bring more rain but also much colder temps.

We could see more snow in our northern and western communities which is something we’ll be monitoring closely. The bulk of the precipitation will likely fall as rain in Wichita but we could see a little bit of snow on the backside of this storm system as colder air moves in.

Have a great night!

-T.J.