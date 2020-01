After a nice, mild, and sunny close to the weekend we'll start to notice some changes as we start the work week. Clouds will be on the increase through the day ahead of our next winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of Southwest and South Central Kansas.

There's a small chance of a rain/snow shower west but most of our skies will stay dry until we get to the evening. Northeasterly winds will start to cool us down, highs will be in the 40s and 50s. It'll still be mild the farther south you are.