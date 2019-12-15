T.J.’s Forecast: Winter storm on the horizon

After a gloomy and cold Saturday, big changes are in store for the second half of the weekend.

This is in part due to an area of low pressure that is moving toward the Sunflower State.

Clouds have been thick today as a result of this system and they will stick with us throughout the next 36 hours or so.

Overnight, lows won’t drop off too much because of those clouds and the winds that will be turning from the southeast back around to the northeast.

Expect to wake up temperatures in the 20s and 30s with snow showers developing in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow. This storm system is going to come in two waves, the “warmer” side at first where we will have some of that milder air overrunning the cold.

Some freezing rain and sleet may develop in Southern Kansas before the entire column can cool down through tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will stubbornly hold in the 20s and 30s which will support mainly snow in Central Kansas.

The “cold” side comes late Sunday into the start of the workweek and this could put down some heavier snow before winding down early Monday evening.

Snowfall accumulations will be the heaviest north of the Wichita Metro with a wide swath of 2-4″+.

In Southcentral Kansas, most of us are on the docket to pick up 1-2″ with lighter amounts out west.

Winter Weather Advisories are blanketing the much of the state, going into effect early Sunday and lasting into Monday.

A ridge of high pressure takes over by Tuesday and this will bring the sunshine and the warmth back to the region with highs climbing back into 50s. A weak disturbance could bring a sprinkle to parts of the region by Friday but most of us will stay dry as this passes through.

-T.J.