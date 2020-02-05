T.J.’s Forecast: Wintry and cold feel continues into mid-week

Our next wave of snow has gotten started but won't impact everyone. Portions of South Central Kansas will include areas along and east of the Kansas Turnpike. There are still some lingering snow showers from the first wave skimming some of our northernmost counties.

The majority and heaviest of the snow will fall in Southeast Kansas. While Wichita could see some snow showers today the heart of the Metro will be right on the edge and amounts will be at a minimum. Also, the best chance for Wichita will be during the morning. Eastern parts of the area like Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties could see more moderate to heavy accumulations up to 3" to 4"+.