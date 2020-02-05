1  of  2
T.J.’s Forecast: Wintry and cold feel continues into mid-week

An area of low pressure continues to work off to the northeast spreading snow across SE Kansas and Western Missouri. Snow is expected to linger throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening, mainly east of the KSN Viewing Area. Just a few flurries possible east of Wichita, in counties like Butler, Cowley, and Greenwood Counties. Winds turn around to the SW this evening which will help our temps rise into our Thursday. Highs will be more seasonable going hand in hand with more sunshine. Another weak disturbance arrives Friday. Here’s the latest!

-T.J.

