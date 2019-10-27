T.J.’s Forecast: Wintry changes taking shape as we step into the workweek

The cold frontal passage that took place last night has set the stage for a colder closeout to the weekend and even more wintry weather by Monday.

Northerly winds have taken over behind the boundary which is ushering in below average temps.

Lows overnight will be falling into the 20s and 30s, with clouds thickening up through the night.

By tomorrow, this upper-level wave will be moving eastward into the viewing area, bringing with it, snow showers.

Scattered snow showers and some steadier snow will be possible in Western Kansas and this is where we could see some minor accumulations.

Any snow that does stick will be mainly on grassy surfaces but a slushy 1-2″ will be possible.

In the metro, most of our precip. is looking like rain but we could see some snow mixing in by the afternoon and into early tomorrow night. Highs will be bitter for this time of the year with temps in the 30s throughout much of the state.

We catch a brief lull on Tuesday as an area of low pressure begins to develop in the Plains. This one looks to intensify a bit more with the storm strengthening as it moves east.

Moderate accumulations are looking a little more likely across Northern and Western Kansas. This is something that we’ll be monitoring closely because impacts are a bit more impressive at this point and will impact a good chunk of the Central U.S.

By Halloween, a few lingering rain/snow showers could be circulating back through as this storm system pulls away. Wintry air will be left in its wake with highs only in the 30s.

Make sure you bundle up if you’re headed out to Trick-or-Treat. High pressure then builds in by Friday into the weekend with a lot more sunshine and warmer temps. Next weekend will feature temps surging back toward seasonable levels, in the 50s and 60s.

-T.J.