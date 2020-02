A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded into more of our Central Kansas counties in anticipation of widespread snow showers and the possibility of slick conditions.

Most snow early this morning is to the north but more of it will track south through the day. A rain/snow shower in the Wichita Metro can't be ruled out during the morning commute as temps start close to freezing. As the snow sinks to the south during the morning and afternoon it could mix with some rain, this is more likely in South Central Kansas.