T.J.’s Forecast: Wintry weather returns Monday night into Tuesday

The latter half of our weekend has been gorgeous across the Sunflower State.

We’ve seen lots of sunshine and thanks to NW winds or a downslope flow, temperatures have soared. Some of us have even climbed into the 60s which is well above average for this time of year.

Overnight, lows will hang above normal with most of the viewing area sitting near 30 by Monday morning. Clouds begin to thicken up through the start of the workweek ahead of our next storm system.

As clouds increase, a weak, backdoor cold front will switch our winds back around to the NE. This will allow for colder air to seep back in. Highs will be cooler, rounding out in the 40s and 50s.

This disturbance moves out of Colorado and looks to track just to the south of the Sunflower State which is a track that favors more snow vs. rain in Kansas.

As early as Monday evening, rain and snow are overspreading Western Kansas.

Not only will this wave intensify some, as it moves through but it looks to produce some moderate to possibly heavy precip.

As temperatures cool late Monday into Tuesday, moisture will quickly transition to snow and likely fall through the AM commute.

The bulk of the snow should be out of here by early Tuesday afternoon.

The positive of this storm system is that it’s going to be a quick mover and not produce extremely strong winds. Snowfall accumulations still look to be moderate for some of us though. Some locations could top out over 3-5″ which is something we’ll be monitoring closely.

Temperatures will sit near freezing throughout the state on Tuesday but we do begin to moderate some into mid-week. Dreary conditions stick around through Wednesday as some wraparound clouds look to work back through. Another weak disturbance could bring some rain/snow showers on Thursday but chances are slim. By next weekend, a ridge of high pressure takes over and this will bring the sunshine back with highs surging back into the 50s and 60s.

-T.J.