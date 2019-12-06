T.J.’s Forecast: Colder closeout to the workweek, warmer on Saturday

Our Friday has featured much colder and drier conditions with the help of sunshine and northerly winds, thanks to that cold front that moved through last night.

Temperatures have been a lot more seasonable today as a result.

Starry conditions are the docket tonight and we remain chilly through into early Saturday with lows dipping closer to average. Expect morning lows to be in the 20s.

This ridge of high pressure begins to build eastward for the weekend which will give us return flow from the south.

This will help us warm up tomorrow with highs in the 50s and even 60s across southern reaches of the state.

The weekend weather will be great to be outside before a drop in the temperatures arrives on Monday. An Arctic cold front will be on the approach and this will bring us big changes by the start of next week.

There is a slim chance to see some rain and snow but moisture is looking sparse at this point. The main story will be the drop in temperature. Highs will tumble from the 50s and 60s Sunday to the 30s and 40s on Monday with blustery winds making it feel all the colder.

A sprinkle or flurry is possible Tuesday as some of the wraparound moisture from this area of low-pressure skirts back through but most of us will stay dry. A drying trend will take over Tuesday night and with winds turning back around to the south, we’ll be more seasonable by the middle of next week. Another front looks to arrive by the Thursday-Friday timeframe which could bring some more moisture. This is something we’ll be watching closely.

-T.J.