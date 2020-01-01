T.J’s Forecast: Mild New Year’s Day, slim shower chances on Thursday

We rang in 2020 on a quiet and chilly note throughout the Sunflower State with even milder air for New Year’s afternoon.

This has been in part due to the strong southwest wind that’s been with us.

The winds have been strong ahead of our next front that is moving our way. Winds have been gusting over 30-40 mph at times allowing for our highs to soar into the 50s.

Overnight, lows will only fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s with the slim chance for a rain/snow shower out west as this boundary moves in.

It will spread more clouds across the region which will linger into the day tomorrow. Highs will be a little colder as winds turn back around to the northwest.

Temperatures will rise into the 40s and 50s which is still above average for this time of the year.

This upper-level system will keep that small chance of rain/snow showers around throughout our Thursday with possibly a few lingering into Thursday night. Any precipitation is expected to light and not amount to much.

By Friday, cooler air will have taken over the KSN Viewing Area with highs a little more seasonable for this time of the year, in the mid to upper 40s. As drier conditions work in, the cloud cover will diminish through our Friday with more sunshine for the weekend.

High pressure holds strong Saturday with a nice warming trend on tap. Many of us will surge back into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Another front moves in Sunday cooling our temps back down into the 40s by Monday. The trailing upper-level disturbance could bring some more rain/snow by Monday as well which we’ll be watching closely.

-T.J.