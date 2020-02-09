T.J’s Forecast: Warmth holds through rest of our Saturday, cold front moves in Sunday

Southerly winds have been pumping in above average air ahead of our next cold front. This is going to move in by Sunday, bringing more in the way of clouds and a small chance of rain.

Tonight, winds will stay strong from the south, keeping us mild through the overnight. Lows will only fall into the 30s and 40s with a southerly breeze between 15-25.

The winds then switch around to the north, late tonight into the day tomorrow as this boundary moves across the state.

Highs will be cooler, rising into the 40s throughout much of the viewing area. The best bet for a sprinkle or shower will be in Central and Eastern Kansas thanks to a little bit higher of moisture content.

These will line up likely in the morning and into the afternoon as the cold front pushes east. Winds then begin to calm down Sunday night but it’ll be much colder, with lows in the teens and 20s.

Clouds hang tough to start the workweek as our attention shifts to another disturbance out to our west. This area of low pressure will move toward us late Monday into Tuesday. Cold air will stream in from the north setting the stage for some potential wintry weather.

The track of this system will play a big role in how much precipitation we’ll see if it’ll be more in the wet form versus frozen form. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, chances will increase for precipitation out west, likely in the form of some snow.

By Tuesday, the southern half of the state has a bit better of a bet for snow, as this storm system really plunges southward. Temperatures will be a lot colder Tuesday with highs likely staying near freezing.

If the blocking area of high pressure weakens just a bit to our north, this low will be able to stay farther north. This would allow for more moisture across the KSN Viewing Area. Moisture looks to start moving eastward on Wednesday with some lingering rain/snow possible.

Some wrap-around snow showers are possible Thursday as this system pulls away with much nicer conditions on the docket by Friday. As winds turn back around to the south, temps will warm up into the 50s to close down the workweek. Another slim chance of rain arrives Saturday thanks to our next front moving in. This will potentially knock our temperatures back a bit as we head in the third week of February with more moisture chances.

-T.J.