Taylor's Forecast: Dry Afternoon, potentially severe storms on the way

A quiet start to the morning is a great relief with all of this rain that has fallen last week. The afternoon is expected to be calm as well, with a good amount of sunshine and low rain chances. Pop up showers are possible all day today, but they will be short-lived. Other than a brief shower, it is a good day to be outside, warming up to the low 80's which will feel warm with the southerly wind.

A dryline will bring in a line of strong to severe thunderstorms tonight from the west and reach Wichita early Monday morning. The biggest hazards associated with this system will be up to nickel size hail and strong, gusty winds.

The rain chances stick around for the rest of this week. Monday and Tuesday will bring the potential for another round of severe weather.

