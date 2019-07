We can expect the same conditions Thursday that we experienced yesterday. It'll be very hot and humid with some sunshine. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through Saturday evening.

Everyone needs to continue to drink plenty of fluids and also limit strenuous activity and take frequent breaks if outside. Strong south winds haven't let up that much and will turn gusty again once the sun is up. Heating back up into the upper 90s and triple digits with heat indices as high as 105 to 110.