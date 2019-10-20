Taylor’s Forecast: Slim chance for storms tonight, cool start to the work week.

A cold front is tracking across the state today. Several showers have been produced ahead of the front.

Most of these showers will be the garden variety but several in the eastern side of the state could be strong to severe. A Marginal Risk barely scrapes the eastern edge of the KSN Viewing Area for strong to severe storms.

As the front pushes through this evening, a few showers are possible in south and north central Kansas.

Showers will last late into the night, but most will be south and east of the Kansas state line.

Your work week will start off chilly in the low 60s. Temperatures will slowly warm up through Wednesday but a burst of cold air will bring temperatures down to the 50s late in the week.

The next chance of rain comes on Thursday but clear out by the weekend.