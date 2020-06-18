Taylor’s Forecast: A break in the hot and dry stretch behind a cold front

The cold front that we have been talking about the past few days is here. Now switching winds from a southerly to northerly flow, cooler and dry air is expected behind this front.

Temperatures this afternoon will range from the low 80s behind the front out west to mid 90s ahead of it in the east.

Showers will initiate in the early evening hours along the front. Initially, the biggest hazards will be hail and a very slim chance for an isolated tornado.

There is a Marginal risk issued through central Kansas for the risk of severe storms.

Storms will build into a line and become more widespread overnight and into the early morning hours.

As the sun sets, wind will become the main hazard.

Most will see rain through Friday and scattered showers will continue through the weekend.

If you have any weekend plans, check the radar before you head out because spotty to scattered showers are possible.

This cold front brings relief to the hot and dry stretch that we have seen the past few days. Temperatures will only warm to the 80s this weekend with several chances for rain. Drier and comfortable conditions will kick off the work week.