Taylor’s Forecast: A brief break today before more rain is expected this weekend

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The showers that we saw this morning have now tracked east and this system is taking the clouds with it. With the exception of some wrap around moisture that will bring light showers up north, most will stay dry this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s for most and temperatures will warm to the 80s and 90s tomorrow. Shower chances will remain slim on Saturday, but anything that does form has the potential to be strong to severe with strong wind gusts and large hail. Widespread scattered showers have a better chance on Sunday and Monday. This will make for a wet end to the holiday weekend. The active weather will continue through the early portion of your work week but chances for rain start to taper off after Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories