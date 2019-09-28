Taylor’s Forecast: A cold front is stirring up another active weather evening

The cold front has parked itself on top of Wichita this morning. The sky is covered with low hanging clouds ahead of the front, but clear skies behind it.

The next big rain event is around the corner. Right now, that system is in the Texas panhandle. It will track north and reach the Oklahoma/Kansas state line before noon today.

Showers and storms will bring rain to most of the state.

If you are out for a festival or parade today, you may want to grab an umbrella or raincoat. Intermittent showers will have the best chances in the afternoon and evening hours.

Potentially severe storms will line up in the afternoon to evening hours. The hazards associated with this system are gusty winds, large hail, and lightning.

There is a Slight Risk issued for severe weather that extends from Kansas City to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line.

Some showers will linger Sunday morning.

But most of Sunday will be dry with gusty southerly winds.

A Fire Weather Warning is issued for a handful of western counties through Sunday night.

Many rounds of rain are possible the rest of the week. Fall weather will set in after another cold front will bring rain early in the week and temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s on Wednesday.