Taylor’s Forecast: A cold front kicks off changes in the weather tonight

Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s this afternoon, possibly hitting a heat index in the 100s for of our southern counties. This will be very different from the cooler and wet weather that we see tomorrow. A cold front kicks off this change with storms tonight. Showers and storms will be spotty this evening, but congeal into a line with more storms out west after the sun goes down. A Marginal Risk is issued for a good portion of Kansas for stronger overnight storms. Another system will pass through on Saturday and bring stronger storms in the south. A Slight risk has been added to account for the potentially severe weather on Saturday night. Showers and storms will continue through the beginning of the work week, but rain chances dry out by about mid week and temperatures will warm back to the 90s.