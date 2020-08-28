Taylor’s Forecast: A cold front kicks off changes in the weather tonight

We are humid and warm today with few clouds in sight. A few pop up showers can't be ruled out the farther south and east you live thanks to an increase in moisture from the activity in the gulf. We will reach a muggy high of low to mid 90s this afternoon. Warmer temperatures are likely tomorrow ahead of a cold front. We will also see an increase in rain chances tomorrow so clouds could play into the temperatures. The best chances for rain will be on Saturday and Sunday. This will come with a series of cold fronts that will bring a cool down to the state as well. Showers and storms will last through the start of the work week, but drier weather will set back in and warm up by mid week.

Former Hurricane Laura made landfall last night as a Category 4 Hurricane. Now it has been downgraded to a tropical system, however it is still bringing strong winds, severe weather, and flooding to Arkansas and northern Louisiana. This will bring a lot of moisture to Kansas, and a few pop up showers. However the biggest impacts will be to the east of us.