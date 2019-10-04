Taylor’s Forecast: A cold front, showers, and storms kick off the weekend

Showers track across the state this afternoon. Clouds that cover the skies will keep temperatures cool today in the 60s in south central Kansas. Our northwest communities will have partly cloudy skies and more sunshine so temperatures will be warmer in the mid to high 70s. Skies will dry during the evening hours, but another round of storms ahead of a cold front in the west.

Showers will be scattered across central Kansas in the early morning hours tomorrow. A line of storms will form after daylight and track southeast into the afternoon. A few of these cells could be strong to severe. Ahead of the cold front, high will be in the mid to high 70s but in the north and west behind the front will only reach a cool 60s.

Showers will spot the state Sunday morning. The work week will begin with seasonably 70s and dry.