Taylor’s Forecast: A cold front will bring rain through the overnight into the start of the work week

It is another dry and windy start this morning. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the counties highlighted in tan for high winds sustained above 25 mph.

The high winds and dry air causes dangerous fire weather with near critical to critical conditions for wild fires. A large fire has been reported in Beaver county, Oklahoma. This shows that A Fire Weather Watch is in effect until 7 this evening.

Temperatures are rather mild, starting out in the 40s. Highs today will reach the 60s and 70s with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon.

Showers will begin in southwest Kansas this afternoon as a front tracks into the northwest corner of the state.

Rain showers will track east through the overnight. Moisture wraps around the low pressure system to develop showers in the northwest corner. A few lightning strikes are possible overnight, but the severity of these storms will remain low.

We will wake up tomorrow with the chance for rain showers coming to an end. Lows will depend on which side of the front you are on. The air will be cooler behind the front.

Conditions will dry from west to east on Monday afternoon and winds will remain northerly. This won’t have a big impact on temperatures. Most will stay in the 60s until the end of the week when temperatures take a tumble.

Several weak disturbances create a series of chances for showers this week. Chances remain low right now and accumulation looks slim as well. The late week system will cause a dip in temperatures on Friday as well as the chance for a wintry mix of snow and rain showers.