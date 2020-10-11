Taylor’s Forecast: A Cold Front will bring strong winds and cooler weather

Today will be another hot afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. This begins to approach record breaking temperatures again.

A dryline out west will clear out any moisture that we still had lingering around. This dry and warm air along with strong wind will create dangerous fire conditions. A Fire Weather Warning is issued for a good portion of our western counties this afternoon/evening.

The cold front will arrive later today in the northwest, tracking southeast. It will bring a strong northerly wind and cooler air behind it. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from late tonight to early tomorrow morning.

Storms also possible with the front, but accumulation will stay small and to the north.

There is a slight risk issued for a sliver of Mitchell county for a severe storm or two. The marginal risk will include hazards of strong storms and damaging wind.

Cooler is a relative term, because this will just bring us back down to about average tomorrow. But early morning lows will dip to the 30s up north. This is cause for the Freeze Watch in the north and west.

Winds calm in comparison for Monday. Then a slow warm up will bring temperatures to the upper 70s by Tuesday and 80s on Wednesday. A cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning will knock temperatures back down to the 60s. Early morning lows will approach the freezing mark late in the week as well.