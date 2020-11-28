Taylor’s Forecast: A few showers today, windy tomorrow

It is a bitter start to the morning. We will begin this Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and a band of rain/freezing rain/snow to the southwest.

This is part of a system that will bring showers to the southern half of the state later today and into Sunday.

This will be more of a concern for Oklahoma and Texas, but we are getting the northern top of it.

Clouds will increase throughout the day with this system. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 50s.

A cold front will be the cause for temperatures dropping to the 40s tomorrow and strong northerly winds that will make it feel even colder. Gusts could get over 35 mph.

Temperatures stay in the 40s through the work week with overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Another chance for rain returns during the mid week, but other than that we will stay dry.