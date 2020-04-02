Taylor’s Forecast: A front brings strong storms and winter weather

It is another breezy day across the state. But temperatures depend on which side of the front you are on. Up north and out west, winds have shifted northerly so temperatures will be on the chilly side, but down south winds are strong and warm so highs will reach the 70s this afternoon. Rain will begin later this afternoon and into the evening. There is a Marginal risk for strong to severe storms that include large hail and strong winds for areas that include Sedgwick, Sumner, Harper and eastern Kingman county. Colder air will push through behind the front so anything that will fall up north will be in the form of ice and snow. There is a Winter Weather Advisory issued until 10 AM on Friday for ice accumulation and a slim chance of snow. Travel may be a bit slippery later tonight and tomorrow morning.

Temperatures take a tumble, a 20 degree drop from today to tomorrow. These will be slow to warm and we won’t see the 70s again until Sunday. Next week will hold slim chances for rain and warmer weather. Some will reach the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.