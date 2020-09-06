Taylor’s Forecast: A front tracks through today, cooler temperatures this week

Temperatures are comfortable as we start the day, but we will warm to the 90s with breezy southerly winds and mostly sunny skies.

We have Red Flag Warnings for our northwest counties due to low humidity and strong winds. Fire conditions are moderate so we may keep an eye on the fire potential.

Winds will increase compared to yesterday due to a front that will track through later this morning.

A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out along the front as it enters into a more moist atmosphere in central and eastern Kansas, but showers and storms are not likely.

Temperatures will cool down starting up north on Monday, but really take a plunge on Tuesday and stay cold for Wednesday with highs only reaching around the 40s and 50s.

Cold rain is likely late Monday into Tuesday from north to south. This will bring widespread rain for most and possibly even snow out west through the day Tuesday.

Storm chances are very slim. The big story will be the rain and cooler temperatures. Winds are likely to be strong as well. Showers will begin to break apart on Wednesday.

A sprinkle or two may be left around by Thursday, but we will begin to see more sunshine and temperatures will slowly warm back up on Thursday and Friday. This warm-up will bring us to the 70s, but still far from normal for this time of the year.