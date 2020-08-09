Taylor’s Forecast: A front will bring storms and a cool down

The high dew points this afternoon has kept it feeling muggy and warmer than the air temperature. Those increased dew points out east is the same reason that temperatures won’t cool down below 70 overnight. Thankfully, some drier air out west will allow temperatures to cool to the 60s.

More storms are beginning to fire up along the Kansas/Colorado state line. The best chance for severe weather tonight will be out west. Winds and hail are the primary concerns.

This will track to the south and east. A lingering shower or storm is possible for your morning commute tomorrow.

Widely scattered showers and storms are likely for the southern half of the state tomorrow afternoon.

A Slight Risk has been issued for severe storms that could form Monday afternoon. Wind and hail will again be our primary threats.

Rain chances decrease as the work week progresses. Temperatures will also take a hit thanks to these storms. Winds will turn around from southerly to northerly and cool us down to the low 90s for the rest of the work week.