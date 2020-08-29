Taylor’s Forecast: A series of systems brings storms and cooler temperatures

Strong to severe storms are moving across the state this morning. Some are likely to be strong to severe with widespread rain through noon.

Storms are more likely to turn severe in the south eastern portion of our viewing area this afternoon.

We have a Marginal Risk issued for the southern half of the state and a Slight Risk for southeast Chautauqua county. Hail and wind will be the primary hazards.

Cooler air and cloud cover will keep temperatures low this afternoon. We will only warm to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another round of storms will track in from the west in the overnight hours, but it looks to weaken shortly after it comes into Kansas.

We could see some isolated development through the day Sunday, however the best chances for rain will be out west later in the day as the next system moves in. Any isolated storms could turn as they track south from Nebraska.

Another round of showers and storms are possible through the day Monday with the disturbance passing through.

Round after round of cold fronts will keep temperatures on the cooler side through the start of the work week. By about mid week we will begin to dry up and temperatures will warm as well.