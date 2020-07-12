Taylor’s Forecast: A series of systems will bring showers and storms through Wednesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued for several of our western counties until 10 pm for the severe storms that we could see tonight. Hazards include severe wind gusts up to 80 mph and large hail.

Storms will track east across the Kansas/Colorado state line this evening and make their way into central Kansas through the evening and overnight hours.

A stronger disturbance on Monday night will set up storms very similar to what we are seeing tonight. Development will begin out west, but our focus will shift to the northwest for the best chances for severe weather.

Widespread scattered showers and storms are likely through the overnight hours into Tuesday.

We were about average today for temperatures, but we are on the warm up for the rest of the week. We will hit upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday with heat indices most likely above 100.