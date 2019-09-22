Taylor’s Forecast: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until midnight.

A line of storms stretch from western to north central Kansas this evening. They have the potential to be strong to severe. This line has already produced a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the counties highlighted in pink until midnight tonight. The biggest threats for these areas include strong winds and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms will continue ahead of the cold front tonight, but begin to weaken as the sun sets.

As you wake up tomorrow morning, you may grab an umbrella or jacket, because showers will linger through Sunday.

The cold front will push the rain and clouds out of the state by the afternoon hours. Sunshine will come out behind the front, but temperatures will stay mild thanks to a northerly wind.

Drier weather will start off your week thanks to high pressure system that will sit over the state on Monday.

Storms tonight and tomorrow will drop an inch or two of rain, with locally higher amounts.

Many counties are in a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday afternoon.

The high tomorrow will be mild at 72. Temperature will warm slowly until Wednesday then it will dip again on Thursday. Summer weather may be on the return for next weekend.