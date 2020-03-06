Taylor’s Forecast: A warm weekend will end with rain showers

Skies are sunny today with highs in the 60s across the state. Winds will be stronger out west than in the east. No fire weather warnings are issued at this time, but take your precautions with fires due to the heightened risk from strong winds, dry air, and warm weather. Temperatures will stay warm through the weekend. We will be in the 60s and 70s for Saturday and Sunday. More clouds are expected tomorrow ahead of the next system that will arrive on Sunday.

The next wet weather system will arrive on Sunday afternoon. We can expect rain showers to track east across the state through the overnight. The best chances for rain will be in the east. This system will continue through Monday and dry out by the evening hours. Rain showers are possible through the end of next week, however chances will remain slim.