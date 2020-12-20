Taylor’s Forecast: Above average temperatures before a front brings cooler weather

It will be another nice afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the 50s with a light wind. Few clouds are expected again.

We will continue this warming trend through the start of the work week.

Ahead of the next system, strong southerly winds will be a big story on Tuesday.

A cold front could bring rain and snow across on Wednesday. This is still favoring the north, but the location and amount of moisture is not likely to bring large amount of snow and rain to Kansas.

It could cause travel impacts for many who are traveling to the north and east.

A dry and slightly above average Christmas is expected. Temperatures warm to the upper 40s with sunny skies. We will then be watching Sunday for the next chance for rain.

