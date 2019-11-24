Taylor’s Forecast: Above average temperatures today, cold and active trend begins tomorrow

We will start the day out with sunshine but clouds will filter in this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the 60s.

The biggest story for the upcoming forecast will be several systems that will bring rain and snow to the holiday week. The first system will move through late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough to see snow in the north but the south is more likely to see a mixture of rain and snow.

There is a Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday into Tuesday evening for several northwestern counties in anticipation of cold temperatures and snow accumulation.

We will get a brief break from the rain on Wednesday during the day as one system departs that morning but the next will make an appearance that evening.

This second system will continue throughout the day on Thursday and Friday so your Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping may be a little wet.

Tomorrow temperatures will begin the downward trend into the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 40s. Friday warms briefly before returning to highs in the 40s on Saturday.

The Storm Track 3 Weather Team will continue to track these systems as they approach this week. We will begin to dry off and warm up next weekend.