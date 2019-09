A cold front continues to track through Kansas and has sparked a few showers and isolated rumbles near some of our northernmost counties. Severe weather isn't expected but a few more could go up between now and sunrise, mainly in portions of Central and Eastern Kansas.

Most of us are waking up to a cooler morning compared to yesterday thanks to the cold front. By the afternoon it won't be as hot or humid with highs in the 80s to 90s.