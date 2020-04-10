Taylor’s Forecast: Active and cold weekend will bring rain and snow

Temperatures this afternoon will range from the 60s to 70s. The southerly winds will be breezy at about 10-20 mph. This will help to bring in more moisture from the south. The moisture right now does not seem to be enough for any spotty showers this afternoon. We can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm later tonight out west. These showers will track east through the overnight hours, but dry out pretty early on Saturday morning. As a cold front tracks through the state, it will bring better chances for showers and storms. Development will begin along the warm side of the front during the afternoon and evening. A Marginal risk is issued for strong to severe storms in portions of central to northeast Kansas. The biggest hazards associated with this system will be large hail and damaging winds. The air is cold on the backside of the low pressure and northerly winds will help to usher in the cold air that will drop temperatures below freezing. Snow and a wintry mix is possible for our north and western counties. Those in Nebraska will get the most snow. Some flurries could briefly dip down into central and southern Kansas, but will most likely not stick to the ground. We will dry out by Monday morning and remain calm, but cold through Tuesday. The next chance for rain is slim during the midweek.