Taylor’s Forecast: Active morning, calm afternoon, and a cool down later this week

We started out very active this morning. Several Severe Thunderstorms were issued as a band of storms tracked across the south central and east. Many woke up with sounds of thunder and hail out their window. Behind all of those showers is a nice day ahead.

Clouds will start to clear out west to east and we will see more sunshine. Highs will warm to the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Later tonight more showers develop in the northwest and lead to widespread rain overnight. Rain will linger in the east during the day Monday with severe chances in southeast.

A slight risk is issued for the far southeast Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties. The biggest hazards will be strong winds, hail, and lightning.

Rain chances are slim on Tuesday morning. The afternoon is looking dry.

Staying dry for Wednesday, more rain on Thursday and Friday. While too soon to tell, we will have to watch for end of the week severe chances.