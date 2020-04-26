Taylor’s Forecast: Active start to the work week and temperatures stay warm

We are in for a warm day over the Sunflower state. Southerly winds will help to warm temperatures to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies could squeeze out a sprinkle, but most of us will stay dry until tomorrow morning.

Better chances for rain will start out west late tonight. Most of these showers will be the garden variety.

This will track east into the morning hours, so many of us could have a wet commute tomorrow morning. Monday afternoon looks dry and warm.

A cold front will strengthen across the plains on Tuesday bringing showers through the day.

More moisture and heat will create more favorable conditions for isolated to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. More organized convection will begin in central Kansas but build out east.

There is a slight risk issued for all hazards including wind and hail, but judging by the nature of this system, wind gusts look to be our biggest threat.

The rest of the week is mainly dry and warm until next weekend.