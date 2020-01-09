Taylor’s Forecast: Active weather will bring snow and strong winds tomorrow

Highs today will range from the 40s to 60s with cooler air in the west thanks to a cold front that is tracking east right now. Winds are shifting from strong and southerly to light and northerly behind the front. This will help to drop temperatures behind the front and make it feel more like winter.

Isolated rain chances are possible this evening in the south and east. There are better chances of rain and snow on Friday morning. Snow will begin in the northwest Friday morning while warmer temperatures will mean more rain in the south.

Showers will changeover to snow Friday evening and Saturday morning. More accumulation is expected in the southeast on Saturday. Cold temperatures will also be a big factor in the active system tomorrow. Many in the west will struggle to warm over freezing while we will barely reach the 40s in south central Kansas. Saturday will be the coldest day when the whole state will stay in the 20s and 30s with lows dropping to single digits. The later part of your weekend will be in the 40s. We will kick off the work week dry and in the 50s.