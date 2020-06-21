Taylor’s Forecast: All hazards are possible with severe weather this afternoon

Showers and storms continue for a few northern counties this morning. Lightning and very small hail are possible, but the bigger storms will occur this afternoon.

We will stay mostly dry during the mid morning and early afternoon hours. Highs today will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

Storms will begin to initiate later this afternoon in the northwest. Initially, the biggest hazard will be large hail and an isolated tornado spin-up.

We have an Enhanced risk in place for today due to the strong to severe storms. All severe hazards are possible.

As storms congeal into a line and run into one another, wind will be the biggest hazard. Then our attention will turn to rain overnight that could sit in southern Kansas and give us flooding problems by early tomorrow morning.

Another chance for storms on Monday afternoon. The biggest threat on Monday will be south of us but we could get a few of the initial storms in our southern counties. Slim rain chances the rest of the week with temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s.