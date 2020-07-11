Taylor’s Forecast: All hazards possible with storms along a front tonight

Isolated storms are popping up across Kansas this afternoon. The strongest storms have mostly stayed east of the KSN viewing area, however this system is unzipping to the west so several severe-warned storms are likely within the next hour. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued for those highlighted in light pink until 1 tomorrow morning. All hazards are expected with this system that will pass through tonight.

More storms are likely to develop later this evening due to the front in south central Kansas and tracking southeast.

There is an Enhanced risk issued for some of our south central counties for storms that could bring strong wind gusts, large hail, and the slim chance for a tornado in the late evening hours.

Storms will clear overnight and lows will be in the 60s and 70s with winds from the north.

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler on Sunday, but the heat ramps up early next week with several slim chances for storms.