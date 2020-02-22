Taylor’s Forecast: An active weather pattern brings rain to close the weekend

Clouds are already starting to filter into the state this morning. We can expect this to continue throughout the afternoon.

Despite wall to wall cloud cover, the southerly wind will help to warm temperatures to the 50s and 60s.

Showers will start to track into into southwest and central Kansas overnight. Chances for widespread rain will increase on Sunday.

There is an increase in the chance for lightning and thunder with these showers during the evening hours. Strong storms with small hail are possible but it is unlikely that storms will reach severe threshold. This is uncommon to see during the winter, but an indication that spring is around the corner.

Colder air will wrap around the system and bring us snowfall Sunday night and into Monday morning. The majority of the snow will fall out southwest, but a trace to an inch is possible up north.

We will clear off for a short period on Monday, but moisture that trails behind the back end of this system could bring another round of snow on Tuesday.

Dryer air will return on Wednesday and the weather will begin to calm down at the end of the week.