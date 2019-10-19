Taylor’s Forecast: Another cold front will bring cool burst of air

Today was a beautiful day to be outside. I hope you enjoyed the nice and above average temperatures today, because cooler weather is coming this way. Temperatures today reached the 60s and 70s.

Southerly flow will return tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon, a cooler burst of air tracks behind a cold front that is expected to inch into northwest Kansas tomorrow morning.

This front could bring a shower or two to the central and eastern side of the state.

The best chances for storms will be in the southeastern side of the state and south into Oklahoma.

A Marginal Risk for severe storms is issued for a few southeastern communities. The timing for this is later in the night around 9 to 11 PM.

Your Monday commute will be dry and calm. Northerly winds will keep temperatures cool on Monday.

A Severe Drought has been issued for portions of Garden City and Elkhart.

Since the soil is dry and winds will be picking up tomorrow, a Fire Weather Weather Warning is issued until tomorrow night.

The work week will start out dry and chilly and slowly warm up through Wednesday. A burst of cold air will move through on Thursday and temperatures will drop drastically across the state.