Taylor’s Forecast: Another hot day tomorrow ahead of the cold front

We were really feeling the heat today. Temperatures topped out in the 90s for most, but some reached the triple digits.

Overnight lows will dip to the upper 60s and low 70s with sunny skies.

We will stay warm and windy like this through tomorrow with winds increasing due to a front that is expected to track through and cool temperatures down starting up north on Monday.

Temperatures will really take a plunge on Tuesday and stay down for Wednesday with highs only reaching around the 50s.

Cold rain is likely late Monday into Tuesday from north to south. This will bring widespread rain for most and possibly even snow out west through the day Tuesday.

Storm chances are very slim. The big story will be the rain and cooler temperatures. Winds are likely to be strong as well. Showers will begin to break apart on Wednesday.

A sprinkle or two may be left around by Thursday, but we will begin to see more sunshine and temperatures will slowly warm back up on Thursday and Friday. This warm-up will bring us to the 70s, but still far from normal for this time of the year.