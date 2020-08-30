Taylor’s Forecast: Another round of rain behind a cold front

This morning we will start out mostly quiet with the exception of patchy fog up that will reduce visibility.

Expect drier and sunnier conditions this today. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A few isolated storms are possible, but that will stay pretty limited until this evening when a cold front moves into the northwest. While the majority of the severe weather will be more likely in Nebraska, Kansas may get tail end of it.

Severe storms are possible behind the front, specifically in the northwest quadrant of the state near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. We do have a Slight Risk recognized for this area for large hail, strong wind gusts, and flooding.

This will track east into central Kansas by Monday morning.

Most of the rain will stay in the east and central counties on Monday.

Another chance for rain is possible again on Tuesday, however, chances decrease as we approach mid week.

Drier and sunny skies will set in on Thursday and temperatures will slowly warm back up for the end of the work week.

