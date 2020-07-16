Taylor’s Forecast: Another round of showers and storms tonight before temperatures return to 100 tomorrow

We started the day off with morning showers and storms, but clouds will break apart later this afternoon and the sunshine will help to bring temperatures to the low 90s. This is right about or below average for this time of the year. Seasonable temperatures are around 93. We will stay mostly dry until later today when storms will begin to pop up during the heat of the day. The pop up storms in the metro will fizzle out as the sun sets then our attention turns to showers and storms out west. Widespread storms are likely through the early morning hours. Clusters of super cells could pop up thanks to a passing front and bring large hail and strong to damaging winds around 60mph. Storm chances significantly decrease, the farther they progress east.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 90s tomorrow and then we will be in the 100s for the weekend. We will have to keep an eye on rain chances through the weekend, but nothing is looking too impressive at this point. We will slowly cool back down to the mid 90s by the middle of next week.