Taylor’s Forecast: Another slim chance for storms then back to the 90s for the weekend

A disturbance to the west could keep a sprinkle, shower, or storm around through mid morning mainly to the west. But most of us will start and go through our Thursday dry.

Skies will be partly cloudy and after another cool start in the 60s, we'll keep the below average trend going. Most highs will be in the upper 80s with a few low 90s to the west. Winds will be breezy to the west with lighter winds the farther east you are.