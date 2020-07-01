Taylor’s Forecast: Another warm one with isolated storms tonight

July is starting off on a warm note. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 90s with a better likelihood of reaching 100 in the southeastern portion of the state. There is a Heat Advisory for a good portion of our south central counties through tonight due to the high temperatures and critical heat indices that could get above 105. Don’t forget to stay hydrated and put on sunscreen if you are outdoors today. We will stay mostly dry until tonight when an isolated storm or two are possible. There are better chances for showers and storms on Thursday. The rain chances this weekend will remain slim. We will receive a little bit of relief when temperatures drop to the low 90s this weekend. The start to the work week looks drier next Monday.