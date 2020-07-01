Taylor’s Forecast: Another warm one with isolated storms tonight

As a storm complex stays to our northeast it could spark a shower or sprinkle through this morning but most of us will stay dry. A disturbance in the region will bring another slim storm chance to the area later today.

Winds have switched out of the north in Western Kansas now that a cold front has moved through that part of the area. Central Kansas will make this switch through today. However, there won't be much relief. Highs will still top out in the 90s to triple digits.