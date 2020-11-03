Taylor’s Forecast: Beautiful conditions until the weekend when winter makes a return

Temperatures this afternoon will warm to the mid 70s and low 80s. Conditions will be warmer out west. Few clouds, but mostly sunny skies and breezy southerly winds are thanks to a disturbance is pushing through from the northwest. This will turn winds around behind the disturbance, but temperatures will not be impacted. Comfortable and quiet conditions will last through Saturday, but a big turn comes in the forecast when a front brings cooler weather at the end of the weekend. Temperatures will drop to the 50s with a chance for rain. We are monitoring the risk for a wintry mix, but it is still too soon to tell the location and timing of this system.