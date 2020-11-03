Taylor’s Forecast: Beautiful conditions until the weekend when winter makes a return

Quiet conditions continue today. Heading out to the polls early? Be sure to grab a jacket. It'll be a chilly start to Election Day, but nothing some long sleeves can't handle. Skies are still clear so we've got more sunshine on the way today.

Southerly winds will pick back up and will be strongest in Central Kansas. They won't be strong enough to knock you off your feet but will be gusty at times. This southerly flow will keep pushing warmer air in our direction. Highs warm up into the 70s. A spot or two to the northwest could touch 80.